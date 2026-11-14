Greenville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with new stores and brands growing across town. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: OT Growth Partners (Orangetheory Fitness franchise)

OT Growth Partners (Orangetheory Fitness franchise) Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a high-energy fitness studio, greet members, give tours, and support membership sales and retention. This role is great if you enjoy people, like a fast-paced environment, and want a mix of front-desk, sales, and community events.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (monthly bonus potential mentioned)

Step into a leadership track at a major convenience brand, helping run the store, coach staff, and keep things running smoothly. Comes with benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help, plus strong “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Location: Greenville, NC & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time (route-based)

Full-time (route-based) Pay: $168–$169 per day + mileage reimbursement

Stock and merchandise Coca-Cola products in small retail stores, starting early mornings Monday–Friday. Good fit if you like working independently, staying on the move, and don’t mind physical work like lifting and organizing product.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.