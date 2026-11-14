undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Greenville, NC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Greenville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with new stores and brands growing across town. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Studio Manager – Orangetheory Fitness
- Employer: OT Growth Partners (Orangetheory Fitness franchise)
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a high-energy fitness studio, greet members, give tours, and support membership sales and retention. This role is great if you enjoy people, like a fast-paced environment, and want a mix of front-desk, sales, and community events.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (monthly bonus potential mentioned)
Step into a leadership track at a major convenience brand, helping run the store, coach staff, and keep things running smoothly. Comes with benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help, plus strong “promote from within” culture.
Small Store Merchandiser Stocker
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
- Location: Greenville, NC & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time (route-based)
- Pay: $168–$169 per day + mileage reimbursement
Stock and merchandise Coca-Cola products in small retail stores, starting early mornings Monday–Friday. Good fit if you like working independently, staying on the move, and don’t mind physical work like lifting and organizing product.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.