Greenville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Contact: (252) 902-1726

This handsome black-and-white boy is an adult American Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a second chance. He’s waiting at Pitt County Animal Services and is ready to meet potential adopters who can give him love, structure, and a safe home.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Contact: (252) 902-1726

This sweet mixed-breed puppy has striking dark fur with warm brown and red tones. He’s a medium mix, so a great size for many homes, and he’s ready to grow up with a family who will train and love him from the start.

👉 Meet this mixed-breed puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Blanco

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Contact: (252) 413-7247

Blanco is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy with a sharp black-and-white coat. He’s at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, waiting for a family who can guide him through puppyhood with patience, training, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Blanco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Tequlia

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Contact: (252) 413-7247

Tequlia is a chocolate-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy with a rich brown coat. She’s looking for a loving home that can give her good socialization, training, and a lifetime of care.

👉 Meet Tequlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Contact: (252) 902-1726

This striking Husky mix has a warm red/golden coat and the classic Husky look. He’ll likely enjoy an active home that can give him exercise and mental stimulation.

👉 Meet this Husky mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Contact: (252) 902-1726

This lovely American Bulldog mix girl has a clean white coat and a big heart to match. She’s waiting at Pitt County Animal Services for someone who will make her part of the family.

👉 Meet this American Bulldog mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call the listed shelter to ask about visits, applications, and what’s included in the adoption fee (such as vaccines or spay/neuter). Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Greenville, NC can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.