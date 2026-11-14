Looking for a new feline friend in Greenville, NC? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Fruity Fran is a tiny brown baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, indoor home to grow up in. Kittens like her usually do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling.

👉 Meet Fruity Fran and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Cranberry Kelli is a brown baby boy who would love a family to help him learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Cranberry Kelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Kickin Kay Lynne is a mostly brown baby girl, full of that classic kitten energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Kickin Kay Lynne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Classic Carol is a sweet brown baby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind for a forever couch and a favorite person.

👉 Meet Classic Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Sassy Scotty is a brown baby boy who’s the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Sassy Scotty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Solid Black

Solid Black Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Johnny is an all-black baby boy—one of those sleek little house panthers who often get overlooked but make wonderful companions.

👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young)

Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Chicken Salad Chick is a young gray girl who’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still playful and fun.

👉 Meet Chicken Salad Chick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Lauryn's Lemon Basil is a mostly gray baby girl who would love a gentle home where she can grow up feeling safe.

👉 Meet Lauryn's Lemon Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Mayo is a white Siamese baby, a special little kitten who will likely grow into a striking adult cat.

👉 Meet Mayo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina at (252) 413-7247 or visit their website to confirm adoption fees, vetting (vaccines, spay/neuter), and to schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.