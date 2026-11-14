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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Greenville NC
Looking for a new feline friend in Greenville, NC? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for a loving home.
Fruity Fran
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Fruity Fran is a tiny brown baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, indoor home to grow up in. Kittens like her usually do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling.
👉 Meet Fruity Fran and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry Kelli
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Cranberry Kelli is a brown baby boy who would love a family to help him learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.
👉 Meet Cranberry Kelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kickin Kay Lynne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Kickin Kay Lynne is a mostly brown baby girl, full of that classic kitten energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Kickin Kay Lynne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Classic Carol
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Classic Carol is a sweet brown baby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind for a forever couch and a favorite person.
👉 Meet Classic Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassy Scotty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Sassy Scotty is a brown baby boy who’s the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Sassy Scotty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Johnny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Johnny is an all-black baby boy—one of those sleek little house panthers who often get overlooked but make wonderful companions.
👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chicken Salad Chick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Chicken Salad Chick is a young gray girl who’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still playful and fun.
👉 Meet Chicken Salad Chick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lauryn's Lemon Basil
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Lauryn's Lemon Basil is a mostly gray baby girl who would love a gentle home where she can grow up feeling safe.
👉 Meet Lauryn's Lemon Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mayo
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Mayo is a white Siamese baby, a special little kitten who will likely grow into a striking adult cat.
👉 Meet Mayo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina at (252) 413-7247 or visit their website to confirm adoption fees, vetting (vaccines, spay/neuter), and to schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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