Greenville’s delivery and driving scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being on the road. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive AutoZone’s company vehicles to deliver parts, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time. No CDL is required, and you get access to benefits for part-time staff, store discounts, and room to grow in a big, stable auto parts brand.

Employer: Equipment Plus Total Facility Solutions

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Route-based delivery with hands-on work installing and servicing commercial dishwashers and chemical systems. This job offers company-paid health care for employees, a steady weekday schedule, and a mix of driving, light repairs, and customer support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.98 per hour

Run delivery routes, load and unload products, and keep customers happy with clear communication and on-time service. This role stands out for its strong hourly rate and chances to support sales through simple upselling and merchandising.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update listings and add new routes all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.