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📅 Free National Rural Health Day event Nov. 19 in Greenville & online
📅 Celebrate National Rural Health Day in Greenville or Online
The NCDHHS Office of Rural Health is hosting a free National Rural Health Day event on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Eastern Area Health Education Center (AHEC), 2600 Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834
The theme is “From Tradition to Transformation” and the day will:
- Highlight the strengths and innovation of rural communities
- Discuss ways to improve rural health infrastructure and the health care workforce
- Honor the 2026 Community Star award winner for impact in rural communities
Speakers include NCDHHS leaders and partners such as the NC Rural Center.
How to join:
- In person: Free, but space is limited to 125 people. Credentialed media and community members must RSVP via the NCDHHS Office of Rural Health website.
- Online: Register on the same site to receive the WebEx livestream link.
Sponsors include Eastern AHEC, ECU Health, NCDHHS Office of Rural Health, North Carolina Healthcare Foundation and the North Carolina Rural Health Association.
More Info: NCDHHS Office of Rural Health Honors National Rura...
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