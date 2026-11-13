📅 Celebrate National Rural Health Day in Greenville or Online

The NCDHHS Office of Rural Health is hosting a free National Rural Health Day event on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Eastern Area Health Education Center (AHEC), 2600 Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834

The theme is “From Tradition to Transformation” and the day will:

Highlight the strengths and innovation of rural communities

Discuss ways to improve rural health infrastructure and the health care workforce

and the Honor the 2026 Community Star award winner for impact in rural communities

Speakers include NCDHHS leaders and partners such as the NC Rural Center.

How to join:

In person: Free, but space is limited to 125 people. Credentialed media and community members must RSVP via the NCDHHS Office of Rural Health website .

Free, but space is limited to people. via the . Online: Register on the same site to receive the WebEx livestream link.

Sponsors include Eastern AHEC, ECU Health, NCDHHS Office of Rural Health, North Carolina Healthcare Foundation and the North Carolina Rural Health Association.