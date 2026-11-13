📅 Student Art Showcase runs all December in Greenville

Check out the North of the River Art Show, featuring work by students from Bethel School, Stokes School, Wellcome Middle School, and Pactolus School.

The exhibit is open to the public starting December 2 at the Community Center at Pitt Office Park, 415 Government Circle, Greenville.

Student artwork will be on display throughout December, so you’ll have plenty of time to stop by, walk through the gallery-style setup, and cheer on these young artists.

Bring family or friends, discover new talent, and show some love to local students and schools north of the river.