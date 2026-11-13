Greenville’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring in manufacturing & production.

Employer: Carlton Industrial Solutions

Carlton Industrial Solutions Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll travel to customer sites to install, repair, and calibrate industrial weighing equipment. This role is great if you like problem-solving, working independently, and don’t mind some physical work and travel. Comes with a company vehicle, boot and tool allowances, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and ongoing training.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Category: Production Hourly

Production Hourly Salary: Not listed

Support the rental division by loading and unloading company trucks, handling uniforms, mats, and other products. Expect a fast-paced, physical job with lots of moving, lifting, and staying on your feet. Cintas offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, holidays, and training with career growth.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.