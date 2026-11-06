🎓 Greenville, NC Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greenville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to big-name employers. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—there are some solid options open.

Employer: PITT COUNTY SCHOOLS

PITT COUNTY SCHOOLS Location: Greenville, NC (Sadie Saulter Educational Center)

(Sadie Saulter Educational Center) Type: Full-time, 10-month position

Category: Exceptional Children / Pre-K

Teach preschoolers with special needs and help them meet their IEP goals in a structured school setting. You’ll write and carry out IEPs, work closely with families and support staff, and use specialized materials and strategies to support each child’s growth.

Employer: Above & Beyond Child Care and Pre-School

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour

Lead a preschool classroom where play, early math, and literacy all mix together. This role is great if you love working with young kids, talking with families, and keeping a fun, safe room running smoothly.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (10-hour days)

Category: Operations / Employee Training (GMP manufacturing)

Design and run training programs for a large pharmaceutical manufacturing site. If you have GMP experience and enjoy building courses, managing an LMS, and leading trainings, this is a strong step up in the corporate learning and development world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.