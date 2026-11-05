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Greenville
🚧 Greenville, NC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few local roles where you can build skills and steady income.
Suspension/Lift Technician
- Employer: RNR Tire Express
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Salary: $35,000–$50,000/year with bonus ($18–$23/hour)
- Type: Full-time
This role runs the service shop: lift kits, leveling kits, brakes, tires, alignments, and light front-end work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and they’re closed on Sundays.
Car Electronics Installer (Autotech Agent)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)
- Type: Part-time
Install remote starts, stereos, speakers, dash cams, backup cameras, and amps in the store’s bay. Good fit if you love cars and tech—Best Buy provides training, certifications, employee discount, and benefits for eligible staff. Application deadline: at least 5 days from posting date (see top of job page).
Shower & Bath Installer – Paid Training
- Employer: West Shore Home
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Salary: Approx. $17–$20/hour
- Type: Full-time
Join a crew that demos and installs tubs, pans, wall surrounds, and plumbing updates in customers’ homes, Monday–Friday starting at 6:30 AM. Offers paid training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth potential for people with construction skills or a strong desire to learn.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers training and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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