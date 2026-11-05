🚧 Greenville, NC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greenville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few local roles where you can build skills and steady income.

Employer: RNR Tire Express

RNR Tire Express Location: Greenville, NC

Salary: $35,000–$50,000/year with bonus ( $18–$23/hour )

( ) Type: Full-time

This role runs the service shop: lift kits, leveling kits, brakes, tires, alignments, and light front-end work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and they’re closed on Sundays.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Greenville, NC

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Competitive pay (not listed) Type: Part-time

Install remote starts, stereos, speakers, dash cams, backup cameras, and amps in the store’s bay. Good fit if you love cars and tech—Best Buy provides training, certifications, employee discount, and benefits for eligible staff. Application deadline: at least 5 days from posting date (see top of job page).

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: Greenville, NC

Salary: Approx. $17–$20/hour

Type: Full-time

Join a crew that demos and installs tubs, pans, wall surrounds, and plumbing updates in customers’ homes, Monday–Friday starting at 6:30 AM. Offers paid training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth potential for people with construction skills or a strong desire to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers training and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.