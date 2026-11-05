🔬 Greenville, NC Science Jobs with Multiple Lab & Research Roles

Greenville’s science scene is busy right now, with pharma and university labs growing. If you’ve got lab, process, or research admin skills, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time (Standard Mon–Fri)

(Standard Mon–Fri) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role doing HPLC/GC and other analytical testing to support pharma manufacturing and process development. You’ll work under cGMP with PPE, review data, help with method development/validation, and may author investigations and SOPs.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time (Standard Mon–Fri)

(Standard Mon–Fri) Salary: Not listed

Senior technical role supporting injectable product tech transfer and scale-up. You’ll design studies, lead formulation/fill/freeze-dry projects, support validation, act as SME for investigations and CAPAs, and work directly with clients on timelines and proposals.

Employer: East Carolina University

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Likely full-time (university staff role)

Likely full-time (university staff role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Note: Open to ECU employees only

Research admin role in the Office of Research Administration, focused on managing post-award services (grants after they’re funded). Good fit if you know university systems and want to stay close to research without being in the lab.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.