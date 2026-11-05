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🚚 Greenville, NC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Greenville’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Greenville, NC.
Freight Scheduler
- Employer: Big Rell Freight Carriers LLC
- Location: Greenville, NC (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.55 – $21.35 per hour (about 40 hours/week)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses, relocation assistance
Coordinate shipment schedules, talk with drivers and customers, and keep loads moving on time. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want steady hours with room to grow in freight and logistics.
Material Handler - Kit Puller
- Employer: Grady-White Boats, Inc
- Location: Greenville, NC (in person, manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, training and development
Pull and package parts, deliver kits to the production floor, and help keep inventory accurate for a busy boat manufacturer. Great if you like staying active, keeping things organized, and want long-term growth in a stable, hands-on role.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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