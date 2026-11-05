🚚 Greenville, NC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenville’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Greenville, NC.

Employer: Big Rell Freight Carriers LLC

Big Rell Freight Carriers LLC Location: Greenville, NC (on the road)

Greenville, NC (on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.55 – $21.35 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses, relocation assistance

Coordinate shipment schedules, talk with drivers and customers, and keep loads moving on time. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want steady hours with room to grow in freight and logistics.

Employer: Grady-White Boats, Inc

Location: Greenville, NC (in person, manufacturing facility)

Greenville, NC (in person, manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Competitive, based on experience Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, training and development

Pull and package parts, deliver kits to the production floor, and help keep inventory accurate for a busy boat manufacturer. Great if you like staying active, keeping things organized, and want long-term growth in a stable, hands-on role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.