🚔 Greenville, NC Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Greenville’s security scene is busy right now, with several part-time patrol roles open for folks who like staying alert and helping people. Good fit if you want steady hours, clear duties, and room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Part-time, Unarmed

Pay: $17.95/hour

Schedule: Mon–Wed, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Patrol a government site, watch entrances and parking areas, and be a visible, calm presence for staff and visitors. Good for someone who wants full daytime shifts, steady hours, and access to extra shifts, paid training, and a retirement plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Part-time, Unarmed

Pay: $15.42/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri, 5:15 AM – 10:00 AM

Support a healthcare facility by patrolling halls, entrances, and parking areas and helping patients, visitors, and staff feel safe. Great if you’re an early riser who wants a side job with short morning shifts and room to pick up more hours.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.