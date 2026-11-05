🏥 Greenville, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles

Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from ECU Health to travel gigs, there’s a mix of bedside, leadership, and support roles open across the city.

Below are several solid options, from entry-level CNAs to six-figure nurse manager and flexible PRN hospice RN work.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)

(3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week) Pay: $2,426 per week

This RRT travel role focuses on night-shift acute care during a 13-week assignment. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement, plus nationwide travel support.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)

(3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week) Pay: $2,592 per week

Work nights caring for patients with complex breathing issues while traveling. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/dental/vision plus 401(k) with match.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)

(3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week) Pay: $2,667 per week

Pediatric ICU RRT assignment with one of the more established travel agencies. Good fit if you want high-acuity peds experience and top-end weekly pay.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)

(3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week) Pay: $2,524 per week

Peds-RRT role with direct care across multiple clinical areas. Requires 1+ year acute care, NBRC-RRT, BLS, ACLS (PALS/NRP often needed). Benefits include day-1 medical, 401(k), CE, and weekly pay.

Employer: Malone Healthcare – Nursing

Malone Healthcare – Nursing Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)

(3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week) Pay: $2,585 per week

Night-shift RRT role requiring 3 years’ experience, RRT, BLS, ACLS, and NICU/PICU background with NRP/PALS preferred. Offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: ECU Health Medical Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE), Nights, 3x12s with weekends

Pay: $18.00 – $21.97/hour (clinical ladder)

Hands-on NAII role on an inpatient unit with opportunities to assist with EKGs, phlebotomy, and more under RN supervision. Requires active NAI & NAII listings and AHA Heartsaver or higher.

Employer: ECU Health Medical Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $108,160 – $148,720/year

Nurse manager role with 24/7 accountability for a care transition unit, leading outcomes, staffing, and patient experience. Requires BSN or higher, RN license (NC), and 3–4 years’ related experience.

Employer: ECU Health Medical Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time (0.6 FTE), Nights, 2x12s with weekends

Pay: $18.00 – $21.97/hour (clinical ladder)

NA role in oncology supporting patients and RNs with direct care and observation. Requires NAI listing, AHA Heartsaver or higher, and de-escalation training within 90 days.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Greenville, NC (home-based hospice)

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Pay: $36.35 – $54.55/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Per diem hospice RN role doing home visits, symptom management, and family education. Requires current RN license, CPR, 1+ year of nursing, plus reliable transportation.

Employer: Cypress Glen Retirement Community

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Part-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts, every other weekend

Pay: Not listed

Serve residents in a 5-star rated senior community with a strong, stable care team. Offers 403(b) and paid training; must be a certified nursing assistant.

Employer: ECU Health Medical Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Not stated (hospital clinical role)

Not stated (hospital clinical role) Pay: $53,913.60 – $78,581.36/year

Entry-level RDN role providing evidence-based nutrition care as part of the interdisciplinary team. Requires a Bachelor’s in Dietetics/Food & Nutrition, completion of an approved internship, and RDN/LDN or exam completion with NC license within 3 months.

Employer: Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5, some weekend rotation

Pay: Not listed (exempt/salaried)

Lead clinic operations for a busy ortho practice, supervising staff, supporting providers, and keeping patient flow smooth. Requires HS diploma/GED and 5+ years medical office experience, with supervisory experience preferred.

Employer: Interim HealthCare

Location: Greenville, NC (serving Roanoke Rapids area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Private duty and facility staffing LPN role under RN supervision. Must be a licensed LPN, able to travel between assignments, and comfortable with home and facility environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.