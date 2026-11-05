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🏥 Greenville, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles
Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from ECU Health to travel gigs, there’s a mix of bedside, leadership, and support roles open across the city.
Below are several solid options, from entry-level CNAs to six-figure nurse manager and flexible PRN hospice RN work.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,426/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,426 per week
This RRT travel role focuses on night-shift acute care during a 13-week assignment. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement, plus nationwide travel support.
Travel Cardiopulmonary Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $2,592/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,592 per week
Work nights caring for patients with complex breathing issues while traveling. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/dental/vision plus 401(k) with match.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – PICU – $2,667/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,667 per week
Pediatric ICU RRT assignment with one of the more established travel agencies. Good fit if you want high-acuity peds experience and top-end weekly pay.
Travel Pediatric Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,524/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,524 per week
Peds-RRT role with direct care across multiple clinical areas. Requires 1+ year acute care, NBRC-RRT, BLS, ACLS (PALS/NRP often needed). Benefits include day-1 medical, 401(k), CE, and weekly pay.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,585/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare – Nursing
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract (3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,585 per week
Night-shift RRT role requiring 3 years’ experience, RRT, BLS, ACLS, and NICU/PICU background with NRP/PALS preferred. Offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement.
Nursing Assistant (NA) II – 2 South B
- Employer: ECU Health Medical Center
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE), Nights, 3x12s with weekends
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.97/hour (clinical ladder)
Hands-on NAII role on an inpatient unit with opportunities to assist with EKGs, phlebotomy, and more under RN supervision. Requires active NAI & NAII listings and AHA Heartsaver or higher.
Manager, Patient Care Services – Care Transition Unit
- Employer: ECU Health Medical Center
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $108,160 – $148,720/year
Nurse manager role with 24/7 accountability for a care transition unit, leading outcomes, staffing, and patient experience. Requires BSN or higher, RN license (NC), and 3–4 years’ related experience.
Nursing Assistant (NA) – Cancer Center Medical Oncology
- Employer: ECU Health Medical Center
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time (0.6 FTE), Nights, 2x12s with weekends
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.97/hour (clinical ladder)
NA role in oncology supporting patients and RNs with direct care and observation. Requires NAI listing, AHA Heartsaver or higher, and de-escalation training within 90 days.
Hospice Registered Nurse – PRN
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Greenville, NC (home-based hospice)
- Type: PRN / Per Diem
- Pay: $36.35 – $54.55/hour (based on full-time equivalent)
Per diem hospice RN role doing home visits, symptom management, and family education. Requires current RN license, CPR, 1+ year of nursing, plus reliable transportation.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – All Shifts
- Employer: Cypress Glen Retirement Community
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Part-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts, every other weekend
- Pay: Not listed
Serve residents in a 5-star rated senior community with a strong, stable care team. Offers 403(b) and paid training; must be a certified nursing assistant.
Clinical Dietitian I
- Employer: ECU Health Medical Center
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Not stated (hospital clinical role)
- Pay: $53,913.60 – $78,581.36/year
Entry-level RDN role providing evidence-based nutrition care as part of the interdisciplinary team. Requires a Bachelor’s in Dietetics/Food & Nutrition, completion of an approved internship, and RDN/LDN or exam completion with NC license within 3 months.
Clinic Supervisor
- Employer: Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5, some weekend rotation
- Pay: Not listed (exempt/salaried)
Lead clinic operations for a busy ortho practice, supervising staff, supporting providers, and keeping patient flow smooth. Requires HS diploma/GED and 5+ years medical office experience, with supervisory experience preferred.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home & Facility Staffing
- Employer: Interim HealthCare
- Location: Greenville, NC (serving Roanoke Rapids area)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Private duty and facility staffing LPN role under RN supervision. Must be a licensed LPN, able to travel between assignments, and comfortable with home and facility environments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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