📋 Greenville, NC Admin Jobs With Multiple Front Desk Roles

Greenville’s front desks are busy right now—healthcare and law offices are both hiring for friendly, organized people who like helping others.

Employer: PHYSICIANS EAST

PHYSICIANS EAST Location: Greenville, NC (Greenville OB/GYN office)

(Greenville OB/GYN office) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m. , some overtime)

(Mon–Fri, , some overtime) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for patient calls, scheduling, check-in/check-out, and collecting co-pays in a busy OB/GYN office. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a medical office or call center, strong computer skills, and like working closely with a care team.

Employer: Wayne Hardee Law

Location: Greenville, NC 27834

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Be the first smile clients see at a personal injury law firm—answer phones, greet visitors, manage conference rooms, mail, and daily office flow. They’re looking for someone with an Associate degree and 2+ years of customer service, plus strong empathy for clients going through tough times.

Employer: JOHNSON LAW FIRM

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hour, based on experience

This role is all about smooth front-desk operations: answering calls, scheduling appointments, helping with client intake, taking payments, and keeping files organized. Law office experience is a plus but not required—any solid admin or customer service background can work here.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.