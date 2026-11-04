🏥 Greenville, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to small specialty clinics. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level lab work to advanced clinical leadership.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about handling and preparing lab specimens, doing data entry, and keeping equipment and work areas in good shape. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help) with a major national lab.

Employer: Go Beyond Relief Pain and Wellness Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Contract (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed

Work in a functional and naturopathic medicine setting focused on root-cause care, not just symptoms. You’ll do intakes, acupuncture treatments, and holistic/nutrition counseling for chronic pain and wellness, using an integrative approach.

Employer: ECU Health Medical Center

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a 974-bed academic medical center and Magnet®-designated hospital on a Family Medicine unit. Open to RNs with 0–2 years’ experience, an NC (or compact) RN license, and BLS, with chances to grow in a large teaching hospital setting.

Employer: Cultivate Support Services LLC.

Location: Greenville, NC (Hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time (~10 hrs/week)

Pay: From $2,400 per month

Perfect for an experienced LCSW who wants leadership without full-time hours. You’ll oversee clinical documentation, audits, quality assurance, and staff guidance for a community behavioral health agency.

Employer: Physicians East

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a hematology/oncology team to verify chemo and infusion orders, support nurses and providers, and help manage oncology meds and safety. Requires a PharmD and active NC pharmacist license; oncology/infusion experience or residency is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedules and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.