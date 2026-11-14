Greenville’s industrial projects are busy right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got welding or rigging experience, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Plan, lay out, weld, install, and repair structural steel on big industrial jobs. You’ll work with multiple welding processes (FCAW, GMAW, SMAW, etc.), often at heights and outdoors in all weather, with plenty of overtime potential.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and rig heavy equipment, pipe, and steel for crane lifts on large construction sites. This role is hands-on, physical, and outdoors, ideal if you’re experienced with crane signals, rigging gear, and working at heights.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Weld, install, test, and repair carbon steel and stainless steel pipe with a high level of precision. Good fit if you’re a skilled combo pipe welder comfortable reading plans, working in tight spaces, and handling industrial site conditions.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.