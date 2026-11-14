Greenville’s customer-facing jobs are steady right now, from fashion and beauty to auto service. If you like helping people in person, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find great deals on clothing and accessories while keeping the store neat and running smoothly. This role is active and hands-on—perfect if you enjoy staying busy, working the register, and giving friendly service on a flexible schedule.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team in a busy automotive service shop, splitting your time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in retail or service leadership, like coaching others, and want a clear path toward store management.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Hourly, commission-eligible (exact rate not listed)

Work across multiple beauty brands helping customers with makeup, skincare, and fragrance while earning hourly pay plus commission. Great if you love beauty trends, enjoy doing product applications, and want a sales role focused on building repeat clients.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.