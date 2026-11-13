Greenville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping places clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Harlow's Casino Resort & Spa (Churchill Downs Inc.)

Harlow's Casino Resort & Spa (Churchill Downs Inc.) Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the casino, hotel, restaurants, and public areas spotless so guests have a great experience. No experience needed, just a high school diploma or equivalent and the ability to be on your feet, lift 25 lbs, and handle a busy, high-energy environment.

Employer: Freedom Behavioral Hospital of Greenville

Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and benefits)

Clean and sanitize patient rooms, offices, and common areas to keep the hospital safe and welcoming. Great if you’re detail-oriented and can work weekends/holidays; prior housekeeping or healthcare cleaning experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Freedom Behavioral Hospital of Greenville

Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes full-time benefits)

Hands-on role taking care of building, equipment, and grounds—from basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work to safety checks and emergency repairs. Requires a high school diploma or GED and maintenance/trades experience is preferred, especially with mechanical systems.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.