🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Greenville, MS (Flexible Hours)

Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced practice roles. If you’re looking to help people and grow your skills, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.

Octapharma Plasma, Inc. Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role drawing blood and running the plasmapheresis process in a plasma donation center. You’ll work with donors, operate automated machines, follow strict safety rules, and get access to formal training, medical/dental/vision benefits, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Rankin Rural Medical Clinic

Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Not stated (advanced practice role, in-person)

Not stated (advanced practice role, in-person) Pay: $40.00 – $48.00 per hour

Advanced practice role for an NP with wound care experience. You’ll manage acute and chronic wounds across clinics and care facilities, write treatment plans, prescribe within your license, and coordinate with care teams, with health insurance, 401(k), and flexible schedule.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Part-time (in-home and facility shifts)

(in-home and facility shifts) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Great fit if you have caregiving experience and want flexible hours. You’ll help clients with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship, with weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, and travel pay between visits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.