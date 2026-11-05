🛒 Greenville, MS Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Greenville’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring and flexible hours on the table. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s Home Improvement Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick the right paint and home improvement supplies, keep shelves stocked, and support checkout. This role comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn trade skills and grow with a big national brand.

Note: This is the same role as the LinkedIn posting from Lowe’s Companies, Inc., just listed on a different site.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Greenville, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department doing stocking, clean-up, and basic food prep while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you can handle a fast-paced, team setting, don’t mind working weekends/holidays, and are comfortable learning food safety and using sharp tools and cleaning solutions.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Greenville, MS – Greenville Mall

Type: Part-time

Hourly Pay: $9.00/hr

Help customers find gear, promote sales, and keep the store looking sharp. This is a good entry-level role if you have 0–2 years of customer service experience, like talking with people, and want flexible mall hours while building sales skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many stores have more than one opening or shift option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.