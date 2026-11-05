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🚧 Multiple Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs in Greenville, MS
Greenville’s industrial projects are busy right now, and that means steady work for folks who like building big things. These roles are hands-on, outdoors, and with a major contractor that runs large construction jobs.
Night Shift Rigger Craftsman 2 – Intermediate
- Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company
- Location: Greenville, MS
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Plan, lay out, and install rigging for heavy equipment, machinery, pipe, and steel. You’ll set up and rig large loads, work closely with crane operators, and use welding/oxyacetylene tools for adjustments. Good fit if you have solid rigging experience, can handle heights and tight spaces, and can pass drug, medical, and background checks.
Structural Welder Journeyman – Intermediate
- Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company
- Location: Greenville, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Weld and repair structural steel on a big industrial site. You’ll work from blueprints, run multiple welding processes (FCAW, GMAW, SMAW, etc.), and use tools like air arc gougers and grinders. You must pass a structural weld test and be ready for outdoor work, overtime, and strict safety rules.
Ironworker Helper 2 – Entry Level
- Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company
- Location: Greenville, MS
- Type: Full-time, entry level
- Salary: Not listed
Support experienced ironworkers and learn the trade on the job. You’ll help with unloading and placing steel, signaling crane operators, basic cutting/welding, and setting up rigging. Good starting point if you’re new to construction but can handle physical work, heights, and a noisy, dusty job site.
If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix while projects are hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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