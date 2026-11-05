🛒 Greenville, MI Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Greenville’s retail scene is steady right now, with options for both steady hours and side-gig income. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: SFS

SFS Location: Greenville, MI

Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Salary: Not listed (project-based pay)

Flexible side-gig work doing product resets, stocking, displays, and audits for big-name retailers. You set your own schedule within service windows, pick the projects you want, and work mostly 12–20 hours a month.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Greenville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time, higher-responsibility retail role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs like batteries and wipers. Good fit if you know cars, like problem-solving, and want steady hours with key-holder duties.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.