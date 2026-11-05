Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN

Adult Craft Hour Registration Opens Nov. 6

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dVWG_1GpKPFs900

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. on November 6 for the November 20 Adult Craft Hour at the Central City Library. Adults will make a circular holiday door decoration, and spots fill fast, so plan to call or visit the library website to sign up: https://t.co/CawXUtksTu

This content is adapted from materials provided by Muhlenberg Libraries

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments