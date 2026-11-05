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Adult Craft Hour Registration Opens Nov. 6
5 days ago
Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. on November 6 for the November 20 Adult Craft Hour at the Central City Library. Adults will make a circular holiday door decoration, and spots fill fast, so plan to call or visit the library website to sign up: https://t.co/CawXUtksTu
This content is adapted from materials provided by Muhlenberg Libraries
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