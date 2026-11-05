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Kentucky

Sign-ups open for driver licensing pop-up

3 days ago
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Sign-ups are now open for a Driver Licensing Pop-Up event at Harbin Memorial Library. To make an appointment, contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Driver Services department online; library staff cannot book appointments. More information and sign-up: https://t.co/AASPYTZkHX

This content is adapted from materials provided by Muhlenberg Libraries

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