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Kentucky
Sign-ups open for driver licensing pop-up
3 days ago
Sign-ups are now open for a Driver Licensing Pop-Up event at Harbin Memorial Library. To make an appointment, contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Driver Services department online; library staff cannot book appointments. More information and sign-up: https://t.co/AASPYTZkHX
This content is adapted from materials provided by Muhlenberg Libraries
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