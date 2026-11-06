🏥 Greenville, KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Greenville, KY—especially for nurses and therapists. If you’re in the medical field and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Maple Health and Rehabilitation

Maple Health and Rehabilitation Location: Greenville, KY

Greenville, KY Type: Full-time (weekdays or weekends), PRN

Full-time (weekdays or weekends), PRN Salary: Not listed

Work in a long-term care and rehab center with above-average staff-to-resident ratios, a $3,000 sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and strong mentorship for new hires. Great if you want a stable RN role with memory care, rehab-to-home, and room to grow.

Employer: Maple Health and Rehabilitation

Maple Health and Rehabilitation Location: Greenville, KY

Greenville, KY Type: Full-time (weekdays or weekends), PRN

Full-time (weekdays or weekends), PRN Salary: Not listed

Similar perks as the RN role: $3,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly micro raises, tuition reimbursement, and DailyPay access. Good fit if you’re an LPN who likes hands-on bedside care in a supportive, long-term care setting.

Employer: Bright Start Early Intervention

Bright Start Early Intervention Location: Greenville, KY (home/daycare visits)

Greenville, KY (home/daycare visits) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099)

Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099) Salary: About $82.00 per hour

Provide early intervention services for children birth to age three in their homes or daycares. This 1099 role offers flexible schedule, control over your caseload and service area, and Bright Start handles all billing so you can focus on therapy.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.