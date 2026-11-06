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🏥 Greenville, KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Greenville, KY—especially for nurses and therapists. If you’re in the medical field and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Maple Health and Rehabilitation
- Employer: Maple Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Greenville, KY
- Type: Full-time (weekdays or weekends), PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a long-term care and rehab center with above-average staff-to-resident ratios, a $3,000 sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and strong mentorship for new hires. Great if you want a stable RN role with memory care, rehab-to-home, and room to grow.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Maple Health and Rehabilitation
- Employer: Maple Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Greenville, KY
- Type: Full-time (weekdays or weekends), PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Similar perks as the RN role: $3,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly micro raises, tuition reimbursement, and DailyPay access. Good fit if you’re an LPN who likes hands-on bedside care in a supportive, long-term care setting.
Speech Language Pathologist – Bright Start Early Intervention
- Employer: Bright Start Early Intervention
- Location: Greenville, KY (home/daycare visits)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099)
- Salary: About $82.00 per hour
Provide early intervention services for children birth to age three in their homes or daycares. This 1099 role offers flexible schedule, control over your caseload and service area, and Bright Start handles all billing so you can focus on therapy.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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