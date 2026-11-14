undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Greenville, GA
Greenville has some very sweet puppies waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these little ones are at the same local shelter and hoping for a family to grow up with.
PARKER
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter
- Location: Greenville, GA
- Contact: (706) 672-2966
Parker is a young medium-mix pup with a rich brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and lots of love as he learns about the world. If you’re ready to start from the puppy stage, Parker could be a great match.
👉 Meet Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PERSY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter
- Location: Greenville, GA
- Contact: (706) 672-2966
Persy is a white baby pup who will grow into a medium-sized dog. She’s at the perfect age to learn house rules, basic commands, and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Persy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PATCHES
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter
- Location: Greenville, GA
- Contact: (706) 672-2966
Patches is a white male puppy who will likely stay medium in size. He’s young and ready to learn, so a home that can offer training, playtime, and structure would be ideal.
👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PETER
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter
- Location: Greenville, GA
- Contact: (706) 672-2966
Peter is another adorable white baby pup at Meriwether County Animal Shelter. He’s looking for a family who can guide him through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.
👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenville, GA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Meriwether County Animal Shelter or calling (706) 672-2966 to ask about these puppies. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.