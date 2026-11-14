Greenville has some very sweet puppies waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these little ones are at the same local shelter and hoping for a family to grow up with.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter

Location: Greenville, GA

Greenville, GA Contact: (706) 672-2966

Parker is a young medium-mix pup with a rich brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and lots of love as he learns about the world. If you’re ready to start from the puppy stage, Parker could be a great match.

👉 Meet Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter

Location: Greenville, GA

Greenville, GA Contact: (706) 672-2966

Persy is a white baby pup who will grow into a medium-sized dog. She’s at the perfect age to learn house rules, basic commands, and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Persy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter

Location: Greenville, GA

Greenville, GA Contact: (706) 672-2966

Patches is a white male puppy who will likely stay medium in size. He’s young and ready to learn, so a home that can offer training, playtime, and structure would be ideal.

👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Meriwether County Animal Shelter

Location: Greenville, GA

Greenville, GA Contact: (706) 672-2966

Peter is another adorable white baby pup at Meriwether County Animal Shelter. He’s looking for a family who can guide him through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenville, GA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Meriwether County Animal Shelter or calling (706) 672-2966 to ask about these puppies. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.