Looking for a friendly feline to join your home in Greenville, DE? These sweet cats from Forgotten Cats, Inc. are ready to leave shelter life behind and curl up with a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tabby with cute white socks

Tabby with cute white socks Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Romulus is a handsome tabby boy with an adorable face and white socks that make him extra charming. He has a curious personality and loves to know what’s going on around him. This sweet guy enjoys attention and is so ready to trade cage life for a cozy, loving home. Romulus has a heart full of love and is just waiting for someone special to make him part of the family.

👉 Meet Romulus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Chas is a precious brown tabby kitten with a darling face and a very sweet nature. He loves being petted and soaking up all the love and attention he can get. This little charmer has a way of stealing hearts without even trying. All he needs now is a forever family to call his own.

👉 Meet Chas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tabby

Tabby Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Cornflakes is a handsome tabby with a name as cheerful as his personality. He’s a friendly, curious boy who loves to check out everything going on around him. He especially enjoys when someone stops by to give him pets and attention, and he’s happy to soak up all the affection you’re willing to share. If you want a cat who brightens your mornings, Cornflakes might be your guy.

👉 Meet Cornflakes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tabby and White

Tabby and White Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Remus may have a serious, “grumpy” face, but don’t be fooled—he’s actually one of the sweetest boys you’ll meet. This tabby-and-white gentleman has perfected the grumpy-cat look, yet his personality is all love. He’s affectionate and has so much love to give, just waiting for the right person to see past his expression and into his gentle heart.

👉 Meet Remus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greenville, DE and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Forgotten Cats, Inc. or calling (302) 429-0124 about these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.