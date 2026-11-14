Looking for a feline friend in Greenville, DE? These sweet cats from Forgotten Cats, Inc. are ready to leave shelter life behind and join a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Blitz is a people-focused boy who made a big leap from the streets to the safety of Forgotten Cats. He’s now in a free-roaming room, where he enjoys stretching his legs, exploring, and spending time with other cats. He’s shown he can get along with feline roommates and clearly loves being around humans.

If you’re looking for a social, interactive cat who wants to be part of your daily life, Blitz may be your match.

👉 Meet Blitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 4.5 months old)

Young (about 4.5 months old) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Wednesday is described as a sleek mini-panther with striking eyes. She’s extra curious, loves to play with toys, and enjoys romping around with her brother Mooshoo. After playtime, she’s happy to snuggle with her foster mom and brother.

Wednesday is currently at the Brandywine PetSmart adoption center, where you can stop by, meet her in person, and see her playful side.

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months old as of Nov. 13)

Baby (about 4 months old as of Nov. 13) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Phone: (302) 429-0124

Mooshoo is a playful, silly kitten who loves his mouse toys and chasing his sister Wednesday—and being chased right back. When he’s done zooming around, he turns into a cuddle bug who purrs loudly until he falls asleep.

Mooshoo is also at the Brandywine PetSmart adoption center, making it easy to visit him and see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Mooshoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greenville, DE, consider visiting Forgotten Cats, Inc. or the Brandywine PetSmart adoption center to meet these wonderful cats. A quick call to (302) 429-0124 can help you learn more about their current status and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.