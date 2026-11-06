🐱 Sweet Greenville Cats Ready to Join Loving Delaware Homes

Greenville has some very special cats waiting for families to love. All of these kitties are with Forgotten Cats, Inc. and are looking for safe, happy forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Sabrina is a sweet, playful girl who clearly loves the camera and her foster family’s company. She was sadly abandoned, but she’s full of love and ready for a new start. You can even watch her short video through her listing.

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Crouton is a tiny bundle of fun, sweetness, and purrs. She loves toys, playtime, and making people smile. She has all the “ingredients” to be a wonderful feline friend in her forever home.

👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Gidget is a loving sweetheart who adores attention, affection, and cuddles. She wants nothing more than to leave shelter life behind and be part of a family that will spend time with her and make her feel cherished.

👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Taylor is a handsome boy who truly enjoys making friends. He welcomes pets, loves when people stop to visit him, and has a sweet, curious nature. He’s hoping for a forever home where he can enjoy daily companionship with his own family.

👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bobtail

American Bobtail Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Roman is a sweet, handsome young bobtail who’s still a bit unsure about all the changes in his life. He may be shy at first, but with one-on-one love, patience, and a calm home, he has wonderful potential to blossom into a confident, loving companion.

👉 Meet Roman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute Calico

Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Aztec is a striking, long-legged dilute calico who is just as sweet as she looks. She’s very friendly, loves attention, and happily soaks up all the pets you can offer. She’s dreaming of a cozy home, soft beds, and people who will shower her with affection.

👉 Meet Aztec and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Babies

Babies Gender: Male (both)

Male (both) Colors: Brownie: Gray/Blue • Odin: Black

Gray/Blue • Black Adoption fee: $120 each (bonded pair; see shelter for details)

(bonded pair; see shelter for details) Shelter: Forgotten Cats, Inc.

Contact: (302) 429-0124

Brownie and Odin are a bonded pair of playful, curious brothers who must be adopted together. They wrestle, play, nap, and even groom each other, often curling up side by side—or right on your lap. They love feather wands, tunnels, toy mice, and springs, and will bring double the fun and double the love to one lucky home.

👉 Meet Brownie & Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greenville, DE and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Forgotten Cats, Inc. Call (302) 429-0124 or click through the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.