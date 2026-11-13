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📅 Help plan Greenville’s Wolf Creek Green park this November
📅 Help Design the New Wolf Creek Green in Greenville
Plumas County is updating plans for the Wolf Creek Green park area in downtown Greenville and wants local voices at the table.
Come to one of these community planning sessions (all cover the same content):
Nov 17, 2026, 6–7 pm
Indian Valley Academy Library, 117 Grand St., Greenville
Nov 19, 2026, 11 am–12 pm and 6–7 pm
American Legion Hall, 430 Main St., Greenville
Nov 21, 2026, 10–11 am – Site visit
205 Crescent St., Greenville
Residents, community members, and stakeholders can help:
- Choose and design recreation features
- Decide where features should go
- Share ideas on climate resilience, safety, and beautification
For details, contact Keli Ward, Plumas County Disaster Recovery Coordinator at (530) 283-6094 or keliward@countyofplumas.com.
More Info: Wolf Creek Green Community Planning Sessions • Plu...
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