📅 Help Design the New Wolf Creek Green in Greenville

Plumas County is updating plans for the Wolf Creek Green park area in downtown Greenville and wants local voices at the table.

Come to one of these community planning sessions (all cover the same content):

Nov 17, 2026, 6–7 pm

Indian Valley Academy Library, 117 Grand St., Greenville

Nov 19, 2026, 11 am–12 pm and 6–7 pm

American Legion Hall, 430 Main St., Greenville

Nov 21, 2026, 10–11 am – Site visit

205 Crescent St., Greenville

Residents, community members, and stakeholders can help:

Choose and design recreation features

Decide where features should go

Share ideas on climate resilience, safety, and beautification

For details, contact Keli Ward, Plumas County Disaster Recovery Coordinator at (530) 283-6094 or keliward@countyofplumas.com.