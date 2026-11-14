Greenville’s retail and banking scene is active right now, with a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Greenville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation, from sales and staffing to customer service and inventory. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of retail management and want to grow with a company that promotes from within and offers benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1462

Location: 501 Willow Ln, Greenville, AL 36037

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives)

(plus possible premiums and performance incentives) Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise, hobbies, and home improvement areas stocked and tidy, and handle tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with access to Walmart’s health, financial, PTO benefits, and Live Better U program where they pay for approved education.

Employer: Trustmark Bank

Location: Greenville, AL (travel between branches)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with customers to match them with the right bank accounts, loans, and services while handling daily transactions and balancing a cash drawer. This float role is good if you have sales or customer service experience, like building relationships, and don’t mind traveling between nearby branches.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.