Greensburg has some very special cats hoping to meet their forever families. Each one has their own charm and story — take a look and see who might be the right match for your home.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

Moxie is a sweet, friendly tuxedo kitten who treats every day like a fancy party. She loves exploring cardboard boxes, crinkle toys, and shoelaces, and she enjoys meeting new people. This social little girl is ready to charm her way into a loving home.

👉 Meet Moxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

Weston is a handsome young tabby who likes to sit back and watch the world before jumping in. He’s a thoughtful little “neighborhood watch” type who is expected to blossom into a playful, curious companion once he settles into his new home.

👉 Meet Weston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

Arthur wears a beautiful brown swirl “cinnamon roll” coat and loves attention. He’s already acting like the welcoming committee in the adoption room, greeting new people and soaking up pets. If you want a friendly, outgoing kitten, Arthur could be your guy.

👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

Penelope is a tiny calico firecracker with “chaotic good” energy. She loves exploring, pouncing on shoelaces, and asking for forehead kisses. If you’re looking for a colorful, high-spirited kitten who also loves to purr, Penelope may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Shelter: Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue of PA

Contact: (724) 610-9646

Adoption fee: $120

Loki is a gentle giant and a true “loving hunk” of a cat. He warms up quickly, enjoys playtime, and likes to sleep with his people. With proper introductions, he does well and is playful with other cats and has no bully tendencies.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greensburg, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.