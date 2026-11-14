Greensburg’s food scene is busy, and kitchens and bakeries are looking for steady hands. If you like fast-paced work and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Age: 18+

Cook from standardized recipes, keep up with high-volume orders, and help keep a large casino kitchen running smoothly. Expect late nights, weekends, and a busy, smoky casino environment with lots of guest traffic.

Employer: Shop 'n Save

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Bake cookies, cakes, pies, breads, and more while keeping the bakery area clean and safe. Good fit if you like early hours, variety in your day, and helping with store-wide promotions when things get busy.

Employer: Giant Eagle

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Experience: 6–12 months bakery experience or apprenticeship

Age: 18+

Lifting: Up to 50 lbs

Hands-on baking role using scratch recipes, proofing, frying donuts, and keeping cases stocked with fresh product. You’ll also help customers with questions and special orders while keeping the bakery clean and safe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.