Healthcare hiring around Greensburg, PA is steady right now, especially for nurses and clinical support roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Forefront Dermatology

Forefront Dermatology Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Join an established dermatology group with strong physician leadership, a flexible 4–5 day schedule, competitive guarantee, generous sign-on bonus, uncapped productivity bonus, and relocation assistance. Ideal if you’re ACMS fellowship trained or BC/BE and want a collaborative, growth-focused practice.

Employer: Redstone (Greensburg Skilled Nursing)

(Greensburg Skilled Nursing) Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 6:00 am – 6:30 pm, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed ( $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time)

Not listed ( for full-time) Why it’s interesting: Daylight 12-hour shifts in a non-profit, faith-based senior care setting with low staff-to-resident ratios, $10K sign-on, strong PTO, and tuition assistance. Good fit if you want stable hours and room to grow in skilled nursing.

Employer: Guardian Healthcare – Oak Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time (Days, Nights, and PRN options listed)

(Days, Nights, and PRN options listed) Salary: $40.00/hour , plus $2.00/hour night differential and $8,000 sign-on bonus for full-time night shift

, plus and for full-time night shift Why it’s interesting: 48-bed, home-like skilled nursing facility where you can really know your residents. Offers daily pay, solid benefits, big sign-on and referral bonuses, and open interviews Mon–Fri, 9 am–3 pm if you like to just walk in and talk.

Employer: Guardian Healthcare Fairmont

Location: Hybrid from Greensburg, PA (supports two Western PA SNFs)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Competitive, based on experience ( $5,000 sign-on bonus )

Competitive, based on experience ( ) Why it’s interesting: Step into a hybrid RNAC role coordinating MDS and care planning across two skilled nursing facilities. Good for an experienced RN who enjoys regulatory work, documentation, and quality outcomes, with benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth potential.

Employer: UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Regular part-time (evenings & weekends)

(evenings & weekends) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-desk role helping kids and families at a pediatric express care clinic. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, payments, insurance verification, and phone calls during evening and weekend hours—nice option if you want part-time work and experience in a medical office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.