Greensburg has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these sweet faces might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

About Sonny:

Sonny is a tiny former street kitten who’s now loving the indoor life. He was rescued with his feral mom and siblings and has grown into a goofy, social, very playful little guy. He’s curious and outgoing, like a mini “neighborhood watch” who wants to be part of everything.

👉 Meet Sonny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico/Dilute Calico

Calico/Dilute Calico Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

About Sandy:

Sandy is a beautiful calico who traded outdoor life for cozy blankets and indoor comfort. She was rescued with her feral mom and brothers. She may start out a bit shy and reserved, but with patience she warms up and shows her sweet side.

👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

About Myrtle:

Myrtle is a rescued kitten from the Somerset area who grew up in foster care with his siblings. He’s very sweet, friendly, and playful, and is known for his adorable “permanent smile” that makes him look like he’s always in on the joke.

👉 Meet Myrtle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Fishers Furry Friends of PA

Adoption fee: $140

About Palmer:

Palmer was born safely in foster care after his mom was rescued. He can be a little shy at first, watching from a hiding spot until he decides you’re trustworthy. Once he feels safe, his silly, goofy, very playful side comes out and he’s all in.

👉 Meet Palmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red (orange tabby)

Orange/Red (orange tabby) Shelter: Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue of PA

Phone: (724) 610-9646

Adoption fee: $140

About Nug:

Nug is a rare female orange tabby with a sweet, playful personality. She’s grown up in a foster home and would do well in many types of families. She loves to cuddle and would be thrilled to be adopted with her sister, Chick. She hasn’t lived with dogs, but with a slow, careful introduction to a very cat-friendly dog, it may work.

👉 Meet Nug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue of PA

Phone: (724) 610-9646

Adoption fee: $140

About Chick:

Chick is another sweet, playful kitten who would fit well in many homes. She and her sister Nug are very bonded and love to cuddle together, so they’d be a wonderful pair if you’re open to adopting two. Like Nug, she hasn’t lived with dogs but may adjust to a calm, cat-friendly dog with proper introductions.

👉 Meet Chick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue of PA

Phone: (724) 610-9646

Adoption fee: $120

About Rowan:

Rowan has the presence of a queen. She’s soft and sweet but likes things calm and on her terms. She would do best in a quiet, adoring home where she can warm up slowly and soak up attention. Small children are not the best fit, but calm, quiet dogs may be fine after proper introductions.

👉 Meet Rowan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue of PA

Phone: (724) 610-9646

Adoption fee: $120

About Ripley:

Ripley is a sweet, loving girl who enjoys cat toys and is very motivated by canned food. She gets along with both dogs and cats and especially loves spending time with her brothers Conan and Bruno.

👉 Meet Ripley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue of PA

Phone: (724) 610-9646

Adoption fee: $120

About Conan:

Conan is a sweet, loving cat living in a foster home with both dogs and cats. He enjoys toys and the company of his siblings, Bruno and Riley. He should fit nicely into a multi-pet home that gives him time to settle in.

👉 Meet Conan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensburg, PA, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these links, or submitting an application. The right home can change a cat’s whole life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.