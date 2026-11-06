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🏭 Greensburg, PA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple 3rd Shift & Production Roles
Manufacturing in Greensburg, PA is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level workers and experienced machinists. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Distribution Production Assembler – Latrobe/Greensburg
- Employer: Woodgrain
- Location: Greensburg, PA (Latrobe-area facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build and assemble pre-hung doors and other millwork products in a busy production setting. This role offers on-the-job training, clear paths to move up (skilled assembler, lead, supervisor), and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays).
CNC Machinist – 3rd Shift
- Employer: General Carbide
- Location: Greensburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Run and set up CNC lathes in the Finishing Department, using your blueprint reading and GD&T skills. Good fit if you have 3–5 years machinist experience, like working nights, and want steady work with modern equipment and clear quality standards.
Laborer – Powder Preparation, 3rd Shift
- Employer: General Carbide
- Location: Greensburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, entry/training level
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role handling powders, running presses, mills, dryers, and other equipment. You’ll get structured training and reviews every 90 days, with a chance to move up to Class 2 as you build skills.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related openings you can browse.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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