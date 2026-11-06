🏭 Greensburg, PA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple 3rd Shift & Production Roles

Manufacturing in Greensburg, PA is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level workers and experienced machinists. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Woodgrain

Woodgrain Location: Greensburg, PA (Latrobe-area facility)

(Latrobe-area facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and assemble pre-hung doors and other millwork products in a busy production setting. This role offers on-the-job training, clear paths to move up (skilled assembler, lead, supervisor), and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: General Carbide

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Run and set up CNC lathes in the Finishing Department, using your blueprint reading and GD&T skills. Good fit if you have 3–5 years machinist experience, like working nights, and want steady work with modern equipment and clear quality standards.

Employer: General Carbide

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift , entry/training level

Full-time, , entry/training level Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role handling powders, running presses, mills, dryers, and other equipment. You’ll get structured training and reviews every 90 days, with a chance to move up to Class 2 as you build skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.