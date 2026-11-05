👔 Greensburg, PA Executive Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Greensburg has some strong leadership roles open right now, from energy and environment to senior care and disability services. If you’ve been waiting for a step up in management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Location: Greensburg, PA (Greensburg Corporate Center)

Type: Full-time

Estimated pay range: $121,125 – $171,000

Senior program role on the Environmental Permitting team, guiding strategy, planning, and execution for transmission and distribution projects. You’ll work across project management, operations, engineering, supply chain, construction, and state regulators, and weigh in on federal, state, and local regulations. Requires a BS in Business/Engineering/Environmental field and 10+ years in environmental consulting or related work.

Employer: Mountain View Senior Living

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00/hour

Hands-on leadership role running the assisted living community during your shift. You’ll oversee daily operations, resident safety and care, staff supervision, and emergency response, acting as the go-to leader when the Executive Director is off-site. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and PTO; ideal if you have 2–3 years in senior care leadership and enjoy being visible and present with residents and staff.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Location: Greensburg, PA (covering Allegheny, Butler, Indiana, Westmoreland & Washington Counties)

Type: Full-time

Starting salary: Up to $130,000

High-impact senior role with a national non-profit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll supervise Executive Directors, oversee operations and budgets across multiple counties, support new residential and employment programs, and represent the organization in the community. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years in the ID field, with strong stakeholder and time-management skills. Comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, holidays (including your birthday), 403(b) with match, and leadership development programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, flexibility, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.