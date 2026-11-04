🏭 Greensburg, PA Manufacturing: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Greensburg’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like physical work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: General Carbide Corporation

General Carbide Corporation Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up CNC lathes in the Finishing Department, reading blueprints and holding tight tolerances. This role fits someone with 3–5 years machinist experience who’s comfortable on nights and wants to grow skills on multiple machines.

Employer: General Carbide Corporation

General Carbide Corporation Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot where you’ll weigh powders, run presses and mills, and handle basic machine tasks. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED who doesn’t mind physical work, respirator use, and wants a clear path to move up from Class 1 to Class 2.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.75–$19.00/hour + overtime eligible

Prepare and pack meat products in a cold production environment (35°F to -10°F) while meeting USDA and customer standards. Great if you’re okay with cold temps, like fast-paced work, and want access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, and retirement plans.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Greensburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: About $22.50–$23.00/hour + overtime eligible

Use your knife skills to trim and portion beef, pork, lamb, and poultry to exact customer specs in a refrigerated cutting room. This is a solid weekday role for someone with at least 1 year meat-cutting experience, plus day-one benefits and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.