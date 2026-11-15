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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensburg
Looking for a loyal friend in Greensburg, IN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
All dogs listed here are at Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter and have an adoption fee of $60. For questions, call (812) 663-9081.
Hickory
- Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Size: Medium (per breed type)
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Hickory is a handsome Treeing Walker Coonhound who’s ready for his next chapter. If you love hounds and their big hearts and curious noses, Hickory could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gobstopper
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
From his description, Gobstopper is:
- Dog and kid friendly
- Social and enjoys being around others
- Enthusiastic and full of energy
- Sweet and people-oriented
- Loves toys and playtime
If your family wants a fun, friendly dog who enjoys kids and other dogs, Gobstopper sounds like a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Gobstopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheeba
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Sheeba is a young mixed-breed girl, a great age for training and bonding. She has lots of time to grow with your family and learn your routines.
👉 Meet Sheeba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blazie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Blazie is an adult mixed-breed dog, a nice choice if you prefer a pup who’s past the tiny puppy stage and a bit more settled.
👉 Meet Blazie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Greensburg, Indiana, please consider visiting Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter or calling (812) 663-9081 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.