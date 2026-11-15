Looking for a loyal friend in Greensburg, IN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

All dogs listed here are at Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter and have an adoption fee of $60. For questions, call (812) 663-9081.

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound

Treeing Walker Coonhound Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Size: Medium (per breed type)

Medium (per breed type) Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Hickory is a handsome Treeing Walker Coonhound who’s ready for his next chapter. If you love hounds and their big hearts and curious noses, Hickory could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

From his description, Gobstopper is:

Dog and kid friendly

Social and enjoys being around others

and enjoys being around others Enthusiastic and full of energy

and full of energy Sweet and people-oriented

and people-oriented Loves toys and playtime

If your family wants a fun, friendly dog who enjoys kids and other dogs, Gobstopper sounds like a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Gobstopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Sheeba is a young mixed-breed girl, a great age for training and bonding. She has lots of time to grow with your family and learn your routines.

👉 Meet Sheeba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Blazie is an adult mixed-breed dog, a nice choice if you prefer a pup who’s past the tiny puppy stage and a bit more settled.

👉 Meet Blazie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensburg, Indiana, please consider visiting Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter or calling (812) 663-9081 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.