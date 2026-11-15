Looking for a calm, loving cat to join your family in Greensburg, IN? These sweet kitties at Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter are already adults, fixed up with good manners, and hoping for a cozy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

HoneyBear is described as:

Cat and kid friendly

Litter trained

Stoic (calm, steady presence)

(calm, steady presence) Affectionate

She sounds like a wonderful match for a family with children or a home that already has another cat. Her litter training and gentle nature make her an easy kitty to welcome into your life.

👉 Meet HoneyBear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Luna is an adult American Shorthair looking for a new start. American Shorthairs are known for being sturdy, easygoing companions, and Luna is waiting at the shelter for someone to come meet her and see if she’s the right fit.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Jerry is an adult American Shorthair boy hoping for a forever home. If you’re looking for a grown cat instead of a kitten, Jerry may be a great match—no tiny kitten phase, just a settled companion ready to bond.

👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensburg, IN, consider calling Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter at (812) 663-9081 to ask about these cats, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.