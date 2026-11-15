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🐱 Gentle, Low-Fee Cats Ready for Adoption in Greensburg
Looking for a calm, loving cat to join your family in Greensburg, IN? These sweet kitties at Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter are already adults, fixed up with good manners, and hoping for a cozy home.
HoneyBear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
HoneyBear is described as:
- Cat and kid friendly
- Litter trained
- Stoic (calm, steady presence)
- Affectionate
She sounds like a wonderful match for a family with children or a home that already has another cat. Her litter training and gentle nature make her an easy kitty to welcome into your life.
👉 Meet HoneyBear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Luna is an adult American Shorthair looking for a new start. American Shorthairs are known for being sturdy, easygoing companions, and Luna is waiting at the shelter for someone to come meet her and see if she’s the right fit.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jerry
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Jerry is an adult American Shorthair boy hoping for a forever home. If you’re looking for a grown cat instead of a kitten, Jerry may be a great match—no tiny kitten phase, just a settled companion ready to bond.
👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Greensburg, IN, consider calling Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter at (812) 663-9081 to ask about these cats, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.