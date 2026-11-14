Looking for a feline friend in Greensburg, Indiana? These adoptable cats are hoping for a safe, loving home where they can feel secure and cared for.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Gimlet is a young medium-haired boy currently at Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter. The shelter notes that he is neutered/spayed and, if not adopted, may be adopted back out to release on a property. Giving Gimlet a home means he won’t have to go back outside and can enjoy a safe, indoor life instead.

👉 Meet Gimlet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Punk is an adult Domestic Shorthair looking for a second chance. With a low adoption fee, he’s a great option if you’re ready to open your home to an adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Punk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Riff is another adult Domestic Shorthair at Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter. Adult cats like Riff often settle in well and are easier to match with your lifestyle than tiny kittens. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament and whether he might be a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Riff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Black (all)

Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Animal Outreach of Shelby County / Feeders in Greensburg, IN

Contact via: Adopt-a-Pet listing

Meet Tillie!

Tillie is a brave little black kitten who started life as a tiny feral baby. With time, patience, and help from her foster family’s dog (her first best friend!), she learned that people can be pretty wonderful — especially when they bring treats, toys, and warm laps.

She’s described as adventurous and ready to charm her way into your heart and your favorite spot on the couch. Because of her background, Tillie will do best with someone who can offer patience, gentle handling, and a calm, loving home while she continues to grow in confidence.

👉 Meet Tillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greensburg, IN, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a cat that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. Every share helps these cats get one step closer to a safe, loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.