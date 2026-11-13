Greensburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like helping customers and staying active on the job. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Greensburg, IN

Type: Full-time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: Starting at $19.00/hour, with scheduled increases up to $21.00/hour by Year 5

You’ll do a bit of everything: stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning to keep the store sharp and customers happy. ALDI offers competitive wages and benefits for full-time staff, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Greensburg, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about helping customers find the right auto parts, in-store and over the phone, plus handling returns, stocking, and occasional deliveries. It’s a good fit if you like cars, enjoy problem-solving, and want career growth, with perks like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and health benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.