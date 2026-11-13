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🐶 Playful & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensburg
Looking for a loyal friend in Greensburg, IN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter for someone to bring them home.
Crescent
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Crescent is an adult Australian Cattle Dog, a smart working breed known for energy and focus. She’s looking for a home that can give her time, structure, and love.
👉 Meet Crescent and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Sassy is a young medium mixed-breed girl with her whole life ahead of her. She’s ready to learn, grow, and bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joey
- Breed: Mutt
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Special note: Cannot live with kids
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Joey is an adult mutt looking for an adults-only home. He cannot live with kids, so he’ll do best with a calm, child-free household that respects his boundaries.
👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter at (812) 663-9081 to ask about visits and the adoption process, or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.