Looking for a loyal friend in Greensburg, IN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Crescent is an adult Australian Cattle Dog, a smart working breed known for energy and focus. She’s looking for a home that can give her time, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Crescent and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Sassy is a young medium mixed-breed girl with her whole life ahead of her. She’s ready to learn, grow, and bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt

Mutt Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Special note: Cannot live with kids

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Joey is an adult mutt looking for an adults-only home. He cannot live with kids, so he’ll do best with a calm, child-free household that respects his boundaries.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter at (812) 663-9081 to ask about visits and the adoption process, or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.