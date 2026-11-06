🐱 Sweet Kittens & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Greensburg

Looking for a new feline friend in Greensburg, IN? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Outreach of Shelby County/Feeders in Greensburg, IN

Raspberry is a young kitten with soft brown tabby fur and very cute “sad eyes” and pink-and-black toe beans. Her rescue describes her as confident, spunky, and social, and she enjoys being around people and activity.

👉 Meet Raspberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Contact: (812) 663-9081

Fabuloso is a young male kitten looking for a fresh start. With a low adoption fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready to welcome their first cat or add another playful youngster to the family.

👉 Meet Fabuloso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Contact: (812) 663-9081

Cascade is a baby girl kitty who would love a safe, indoor home to grow up in. She’s young enough to adjust well to new routines and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Cascade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Contact: (812) 663-9081

Pinesol is a male kitten who’s still in the baby stage—perfect for someone who wants to raise a cat from a young age and help him learn the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet Pinesol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Contact: (812) 663-9081

Lysol is another sweet baby boy at the shelter. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens so they can grow up together, he may be a great match with one of the other youngsters.

👉 Meet Lysol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Contact: (812) 663-9081

Ernie is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten. His longer coat will give him a soft, plush look as he grows, and he’s ready to find a family who will enjoy brushing and bonding time.

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Contact: (812) 663-9081

Velma is an adult cat, which often means a calmer personality and more predictable behavior than a kitten. If you’d like a companion who’s past the wild baby stage, Velma could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Velma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greensburg, Indiana, please consider visiting these shelters, calling for more info, or sharing these kitties with friends and family. Your share or visit could be the step that helps one of them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.