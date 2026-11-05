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🐶 Playful Mixed-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensburg
Looking for a fun, loyal friend in Greensburg? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a family to love.
Raven
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 years old (Adult)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Health & care
- Not spayed yet – she arrived malnourished and is building up her strength first
- Vaccinated
- Microchipped
- Heartworm negative
Personality & home life
- Dog friendly
- Kid friendly
- Described as goofy, spirited, and excitable – a fun, lively companion
Raven is a bright, bouncy girl who’s on the road to full health and ready to bring joy to an active home.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snoopy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Snoopy is a young mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. The shelter can share more about his personality, energy level, and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet Snoopy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bandit
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Bandit is a young male pup who’s ready for a home of his own. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament and whether he might be a match for your family.
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blair
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
- Phone: (812) 663-9081
Blair is a young female mixed-breed dog hoping someone will choose her and give her a safe, loving home. The shelter can tell you more about her behavior and needs.
👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Greensburg, IN, consider stopping by Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter or giving them a call at (812) 663-9081 to ask about these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.