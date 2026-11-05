🐶 Playful Mixed-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensburg

Looking for a fun, loyal friend in Greensburg? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 years old (Adult)

2 years old (Adult) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Health & care

Not spayed yet – she arrived malnourished and is building up her strength first

Vaccinated

Microchipped

Heartworm negative

Personality & home life

Dog friendly

Kid friendly

Described as goofy, spirited, and excitable – a fun, lively companion

Raven is a bright, bouncy girl who’s on the road to full health and ready to bring joy to an active home.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Snoopy is a young mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. The shelter can share more about his personality, energy level, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Snoopy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Bandit is a young male pup who’s ready for a home of his own. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament and whether he might be a match for your family.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter

Phone: (812) 663-9081

Blair is a young female mixed-breed dog hoping someone will choose her and give her a safe, loving home. The shelter can tell you more about her behavior and needs.

👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensburg, IN, consider stopping by Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter or giving them a call at (812) 663-9081 to ask about these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.