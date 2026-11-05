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Greensburg

🐶 Playful Mixed-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greensburg

6 days ago

Looking for a fun, loyal friend in Greensburg? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a family to love.

Raven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMnZ5_1GnrJK9j00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: 2 years old (Adult)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 663-9081

Health & care

  • Not spayed yet – she arrived malnourished and is building up her strength first
  • Vaccinated
  • Microchipped
  • Heartworm negative

Personality & home life

  • Dog friendly
  • Kid friendly
  • Described as goofy, spirited, and excitable – a fun, lively companion

Raven is a bright, bouncy girl who’s on the road to full health and ready to bring joy to an active home.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Snoopy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fko8M_1GnrJK9j00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 663-9081

Snoopy is a young mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. The shelter can share more about his personality, energy level, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Snoopy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bandit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQlOZ_1GnrJK9j00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 663-9081

Bandit is a young male pup who’s ready for a home of his own. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament and whether he might be a match for your family.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGEH4_1GnrJK9j00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 663-9081

Blair is a young female mixed-breed dog hoping someone will choose her and give her a safe, loving home. The shelter can tell you more about her behavior and needs.

👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greensburg, IN, consider stopping by Greensburg/Decatur County Shelter or giving them a call at (812) 663-9081 to ask about these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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