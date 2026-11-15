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Greensboro
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Greensboro with Daytime Options
5 days ago
Greensboro’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Deli Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
This role is all about helping shoppers with fresh, ready-to-eat meals and deli items. You’ll slice meats and cheeses, prep party trays, keep the deli clean, and can access DailyPay, store discounts, and a range of benefits if eligible.
Line Cook – Brunch Café
- Employer: Cozy Brew Cafe
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full/part-time not specified (in-person)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Daytime brunch spot with no late nights and a steady schedule (7 AM–3/4 PM). You’ll cook brunch dishes in a fast-paced kitchen, help with occasional wine dinners (done by 9 PM), and enjoy an employee discount and flexible schedule.
Boba Barista (Part-Time)
- Employer: Boba Cafe
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.00–$13.00/hour
Make boba drinks, run the register, and keep the café tidy in a fast-paced, social setting. Priority for folks who can work 11:00 AM–4:00 PM, with paid training, flexible hours, and an employee discount.
Assistant Produce Manager FT
- Employer: Lowes Foods
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Step into a leadership track role helping run the produce department. You’ll support staff, manage inventory, keep displays fresh, and cover for the department manager, building skills to move into full management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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