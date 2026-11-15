Greensboro’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

This role is all about helping shoppers with fresh, ready-to-eat meals and deli items. You’ll slice meats and cheeses, prep party trays, keep the deli clean, and can access DailyPay, store discounts, and a range of benefits if eligible.

Employer: Cozy Brew Cafe

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full/part-time not specified (in-person)

Full/part-time not specified (in-person) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Daytime brunch spot with no late nights and a steady schedule (7 AM–3/4 PM). You’ll cook brunch dishes in a fast-paced kitchen, help with occasional wine dinners (done by 9 PM), and enjoy an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Boba Cafe

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$13.00/hour

Make boba drinks, run the register, and keep the café tidy in a fast-paced, social setting. Priority for folks who can work 11:00 AM–4:00 PM, with paid training, flexible hours, and an employee discount.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into a leadership track role helping run the produce department. You’ll support staff, manage inventory, keep displays fresh, and cover for the department manager, building skills to move into full management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.