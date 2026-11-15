Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to steady local roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a pay bump.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,698 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

This allied health travel role offers aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lodging/meals stipends for those who qualify. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience; strong fit if you want top pay and full travel perks.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Likely Full-time, in-person

Likely Pay: $85–$100 per hour

Provide ABA services for children and others with autism and developmental disabilities, including assessments, FBAs, treatment plans, and supervision. Great fit if you’re a Board Certified Behavior Analyst looking for high hourly pay, flexible schedule, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #6176

Location: 5611 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $16–$29 per hour + performance incentives & shift premiums

Support the pharmacy team with prescription processing and customer service. Comes with Walmart’s big-company perks: health insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Work hands-on in a workshop fabricating and repairing braces and artificial limbs. Good match if you like tools and making things—Hanger offers PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and mentorship programs.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Evaluate, design, and fit custom orthotic devices while working in a large, nationwide O&P network. Ideal for ABC/BOC-certified or board-eligible orthotists seeking growth, with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), relocation help, and student loan assistance (by location).

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Greensboro, NC (clinics + home visits in Guilford County)

(clinics + home visits in Guilford County) Type: Full-time, hybrid with PRN home visits

Pay: $50–$60 per hour

Provide 1:1 OT for seniors in both facility and home settings through the Better at Home program. Great if you enjoy autonomy, relationship-based care, and working in a therapist-led, senior-focused organization.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, leadership

Oversee a home health agency’s clinical operations, staff, and Medicare compliance. Requires RN license, 2+ years nursing (1+ in home health), and leadership skills. Strong benefits: generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Estimated $1,706–$1,866 per week (36 hrs/week)

Stepdown/PCU travel RN role with tax-advantaged housing and meals stipends, health benefits, and 401(k). Requires current RN license, 1+ year Stepdown/PCU, BLS & ACLS—good for nurses wanting both experience and adventure.

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, labs, and medication administration in a family medicine clinic. Requires accredited MA program graduation, MA certification, and BLS—nice fit if you want steady clinic hours and broad hands-on experience.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, attending psychiatrist

Provide inpatient psychiatric care, lead an interdisciplinary team, and teach residents and students. Requires MD/DO, NC license, completed psychiatry residency, and board eligibility/certification.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, staff psychiatrist

Very similar to the role above: inpatient psychiatric care, team leadership, and teaching responsibilities within Cone Health’s behavioral health hospital. Designed for psychiatrists seeking a stable hospital-employed position.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, weekend option

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on

Provide acute care PT on weekends, focusing on mobility, strength, and discharge planning. Requires NC PT license and BLS—great if you like hospital work and want a sign-on bonus with a focused schedule.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, includes call/after-hours

Perform diagnostic ultrasound exams, maintain equipment, and document in PACS. Requires 2+ years’ experience, ARDMS/ARRT/CCI ultrasound credentials, and BLS—ideal for experienced sonographers wanting a busy hospital setting.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, RN leadership

Supervise an acute care nursing team, manage staffing, quality initiatives, and daily operations. Requires BSN, NC RN license, and 3 years’ RN experience (1 year in specialty)—good step up if you’re ready for leadership.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Assist with nerve conduction studies, BAER, and visual evoked potentials, plus patient prep and equipment upkeep. Requires 1 year nerve conduction experience, MA certification, and BLS—nice niche role in neurodiagnostics.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, acute care

Provide clinical pharmacy support on internal medicine services, oversee dispensing, supervise techs, and precept students. Requires PharmD or BS Pharmacy, 3 years’ experience, and NC pharmacist license (within 60 days) plus BLS.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Lead and grow a long-standing pediatric surgery program caring for infants through adolescents, with strong NICU support. Offers competitive base salary, productivity & quality incentives, signing bonus, 40 days PTO, $5,000 CME, malpractice with tail, and full benefits, in a 501(c)(3) system (PSLF-eligible).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always obvious from one posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.