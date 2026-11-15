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Greensboro
🏥 Greensboro NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Pay Clinical Roles
5 days ago
Greensboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to steady local roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a pay bump.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,698/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,698 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)
This allied health travel role offers aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lodging/meals stipends for those who qualify. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience; strong fit if you want top pay and full travel perks.
BCBA – Greensboro, North Carolina
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Likely Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $85–$100 per hour
Provide ABA services for children and others with autism and developmental disabilities, including assessments, FBAs, treatment plans, and supervision. Great fit if you’re a Board Certified Behavior Analyst looking for high hourly pay, flexible schedule, and mileage reimbursement.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #6176
- Location: 5611 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Pay: $16–$29 per hour + performance incentives & shift premiums
Support the pharmacy team with prescription processing and customer service. Comes with Walmart’s big-company perks: health insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.
Orthotics & Prosthetics Technician
- Employer: Hanger, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
Work hands-on in a workshop fabricating and repairing braces and artificial limbs. Good match if you like tools and making things—Hanger offers PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and mentorship programs.
Certified Orthotist Clinician (CO, Board Eligible)
- Employer: Hanger, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
Evaluate, design, and fit custom orthotic devices while working in a large, nationwide O&P network. Ideal for ABC/BOC-certified or board-eligible orthotists seeking growth, with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), relocation help, and student loan assistance (by location).
Occupational Therapist – Hybrid
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Greensboro, NC (clinics + home visits in Guilford County)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid with PRN home visits
- Pay: $50–$60 per hour
Provide 1:1 OT for seniors in both facility and home settings through the Better at Home program. Great if you enjoy autonomy, relationship-based care, and working in a therapist-led, senior-focused organization.
Director of Clinical Services RN – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, leadership
Oversee a home health agency’s clinical operations, staff, and Medicare compliance. Requires RN license, 2+ years nursing (1+ in home health), and leadership skills. Strong benefits: generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support.
Travel Stepdown Registered Nurse
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: Estimated $1,706–$1,866 per week (36 hrs/week)
Stepdown/PCU travel RN role with tax-advantaged housing and meals stipends, health benefits, and 401(k). Requires current RN license, 1+ year Stepdown/PCU, BLS & ACLS—good for nurses wanting both experience and adventure.
Medical Assistant – Irving Park Family Medicine
- Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, labs, and medication administration in a family medicine clinic. Requires accredited MA program graduation, MA certification, and BLS—nice fit if you want steady clinic hours and broad hands-on experience.
Physician – Psychiatry – Behavioral Health Hospital
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, attending psychiatrist
Provide inpatient psychiatric care, lead an interdisciplinary team, and teach residents and students. Requires MD/DO, NC license, completed psychiatry residency, and board eligibility/certification.
Staff Physician – Psychiatry – Behavioral Health Hospital
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, staff psychiatrist
Very similar to the role above: inpatient psychiatric care, team leadership, and teaching responsibilities within Cone Health’s behavioral health hospital. Designed for psychiatrists seeking a stable hospital-employed position.
Physical Therapist – Weekend Option – Acute Care – $5,000 Sign-On
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, weekend option
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on
Provide acute care PT on weekends, focusing on mobility, strength, and discharge planning. Requires NC PT license and BLS—great if you like hospital work and want a sign-on bonus with a focused schedule.
Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, includes call/after-hours
Perform diagnostic ultrasound exams, maintain equipment, and document in PACS. Requires 2+ years’ experience, ARDMS/ARRT/CCI ultrasound credentials, and BLS—ideal for experienced sonographers wanting a busy hospital setting.
VASTeam RN Supervisor
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, RN leadership
Supervise an acute care nursing team, manage staffing, quality initiatives, and daily operations. Requires BSN, NC RN license, and 3 years’ RN experience (1 year in specialty)—good step up if you’re ready for leadership.
Nerve Conduction Technologist
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
Assist with nerve conduction studies, BAER, and visual evoked potentials, plus patient prep and equipment upkeep. Requires 1 year nerve conduction experience, MA certification, and BLS—nice niche role in neurodiagnostics.
Clinical Pharmacist II – Acute Internal Medicine Focus
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, acute care
Provide clinical pharmacy support on internal medicine services, oversee dispensing, supervise techs, and precept students. Requires PharmD or BS Pharmacy, 3 years’ experience, and NC pharmacist license (within 60 days) plus BLS.
Physician – Pediatric Surgery – Cone Health Pediatric Specialists
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
Lead and grow a long-standing pediatric surgery program caring for infants through adolescents, with strong NICU support. Offers competitive base salary, productivity & quality incentives, signing bonus, 40 days PTO, $5,000 CME, malpractice with tail, and full benefits, in a 501(c)(3) system (PSLF-eligible).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always obvious from one posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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