Greensboro is seeing some strong leadership roles right now, especially in banking and healthcare tech. If you’ve led big teams or complex programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carter Bank

Carter Bank Location: Greensboro, NC (must live in the broader VA/NC footprint listed)

(must live in the broader VA/NC footprint listed) Salary: $123,280 – $214,480 annually

Type: Full-time

Lead multiple bank branches across Virginia and North Carolina, owning regional growth, budgets, and talent strategy. This is a high-impact role for someone who’s managed multi-site operations and wants executive-level responsibility with full P&L and team leadership.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Drive major EPIC and digital health initiatives that shape how Cone Health delivers patient care. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in enterprise healthcare IT, enjoy working with executives and clinicians, and like leading cross-functional programs and governance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the key skills they list. Roles at this level don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.