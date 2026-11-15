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Greensboro
🛒 Greensboro Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Greensboro’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus several paths into management and banking.
Here are some standout openings you can skim and apply to fast:
Retail Front End Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 3022 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27403
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Lead the front end, coach cashiers, and act as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail supervisor experience and want growth, benefits, PTO, holidays, and a store discount.
Retail Stocking Team Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 3022 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27403
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
Run the back-of-house: receiving, stocking, and organizing freight while leading a team. Great if you like physical work plus leadership and want benefits, PTO, and promotion potential.
In-Store Shopping Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-Time
Shop in-store for online orders using the Instacart app, focus on fresh, high-quality picks, and help with stocking. Offers flexible schedules, store discount, DailyPay, and growth opportunities.
Meat/Seafood Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Part-Time
Hands-on role in a busy meat/seafood department—prepping, rotating, and stocking product while helping guests. Includes store discount, flexible hours, and DailyPay for quicker access to earnings.
Member Service Advisor
- Employer: Bennetts Company (credit union)
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-Time
Work at a branch helping members with transactions, opening deposit and loan accounts, and explaining digital banking tools. Good for detail-oriented people with strong customer service skills.
Prestige Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-Time
Focus on prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, booking services, and driving sales. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy talking with guests, and want ongoing product training.
Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-Time
Front-of-store role greeting guests, cashing out, stocking, and doing basic makeup/skincare demos. Great entry into beauty retail with lots of on-the-job training.
Relationship Banker – Randleman (New Branch)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Greensboro, NC (Randleman branch)
- Type: Full-Time
Build long-term client relationships, recommend banking products, and promote digital tools. Best for folks with 1+ year sales/financial experience who want a professional banking career path.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-Time
Help run a busy convenience store—leading staff, handling cash/fuel, and keeping the store clean and stocked. Offers full-time hours, benefits, bonus potential, and strong “promote from within” culture.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Greensboro, NC (field/route)
- Type: Likely Full-Time
- Pay: $17–$19 per hour + performance bonuses
Travel between grocery and convenience stores stocking and merchandising popular snacks, building displays, and working with managers. Monday–Friday schedule, benefits, and weekly pay option.
Full Time Receiver/Stocker – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-Time
Unload freight, stock shelves, and keep backrooms organized while helping customers find items. Physical, active role with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.
Bench – Assistant Beef Shoppe Manager
- Employer: Lowes Foods
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-Time
Train to run the meat/seafood department—cutting and prepping product, managing inventory, and leading staff. Good step if you want department manager-level responsibility and like food retail.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through today and get an application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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