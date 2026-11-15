Greensboro’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus several paths into management and banking.

Here are some standout openings you can skim and apply to fast:

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 3022 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27403

3022 High Point Rd, Type: Full-Time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Lead the front end, coach cashiers, and act as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail supervisor experience and want growth, benefits, PTO, holidays, and a store discount.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 3022 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27403

3022 High Point Rd, Type: Full-Time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Run the back-of-house: receiving, stocking, and organizing freight while leading a team. Great if you like physical work plus leadership and want benefits, PTO, and promotion potential.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-Time

Shop in-store for online orders using the Instacart app, focus on fresh, high-quality picks, and help with stocking. Offers flexible schedules, store discount, DailyPay, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Part-Time

Hands-on role in a busy meat/seafood department—prepping, rotating, and stocking product while helping guests. Includes store discount, flexible hours, and DailyPay for quicker access to earnings.

Employer: Bennetts Company (credit union)

(credit union) Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-Time

Work at a branch helping members with transactions, opening deposit and loan accounts, and explaining digital banking tools. Good for detail-oriented people with strong customer service skills.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-Time

Focus on prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, booking services, and driving sales. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy talking with guests, and want ongoing product training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-Time

Front-of-store role greeting guests, cashing out, stocking, and doing basic makeup/skincare demos. Great entry into beauty retail with lots of on-the-job training.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Greensboro, NC (Randleman branch)

(Randleman branch) Type: Full-Time

Build long-term client relationships, recommend banking products, and promote digital tools. Best for folks with 1+ year sales/financial experience who want a professional banking career path.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-Time

Help run a busy convenience store—leading staff, handling cash/fuel, and keeping the store clean and stocked. Offers full-time hours, benefits, bonus potential, and strong “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Greensboro, NC (field/route)

Type: Likely Full-Time

Likely Pay: $17–$19 per hour + performance bonuses

Travel between grocery and convenience stores stocking and merchandising popular snacks, building displays, and working with managers. Monday–Friday schedule, benefits, and weekly pay option.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-Time

Unload freight, stock shelves, and keep backrooms organized while helping customers find items. Physical, active role with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-Time

Train to run the meat/seafood department—cutting and prepping product, managing inventory, and leading staff. Good step if you want department manager-level responsibility and like food retail.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through today and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.