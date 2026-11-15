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Greensboro
🚌 Greensboro, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings
4 days ago
Greensboro’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or keeping trucks running, there are several solid options right now.
Delivery Driver (Highway 150 W)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (tips + mileage, flexible hours)
This is a classic pizza delivery role with a flexible schedule that can work around school or a second job. You’ll use your own insured car, earn tips, and have room to grow into management if you want.
Local CDL-A Truck Driver (Home Daily)
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: Not listed
Drive late-model tractors doing local pick-ups and deliveries, home every day. Good fit if you want steady freight, DOT-compliant work, and to sleep in your own bed each night.
Field Service Associate / Driver
- Employer: Arjo
- Location: Greensboro, NC (service center, local routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$21/hour + OT and variable pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, weekends as needed
Drive a 26-foot box truck to local hospitals and nursing homes, delivering and picking up medical equipment. This role mixes driving, light warehouse work, and paid training, with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver – No-Touch Freight
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Based in Greensboro, OTR West–Midwest lanes
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year)
Run 2,500–2,800+ miles/week with no-touch freight and newer Freightliner Cascadias. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonuses for experienced CDL-A drivers willing to stay out 2+ weeks at a time.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic (Field-Based)
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Greensboro, NC (mobile/field)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
If you’re more into wrenches than wheel time, this role has you doing mobile diagnostics and repairs on diesel trucks and trailers. You’ll handle PMs, breakdown calls, and get access to ongoing training and certifications in fleet maintenance.
CDL-A Solo FedEx Linehaul Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: PDT Inc (FedEx contractor)
- Location: Greensboro, NC (runs out of Kernersville)
- Type: Full-time, home daily
- Pay: From $1,500/week during peak, $1,200/week minimum otherwise (with 70 CPM including safety pay)
- Schedule: Saturday–Thursday, PM/overnight (9pm–3am dispatch)
Drop-and-hook no-touch linehaul with consistent miles and a strong weekly guarantee. Comes with health, dental, vision from day one, PTO, and paid training, ideal if you want steady FedEx work and to be home daily.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—transportation roles in Greensboro tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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