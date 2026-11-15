Greensboro’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or keeping trucks running, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (tips + mileage, flexible hours)

This is a classic pizza delivery role with a flexible schedule that can work around school or a second job. You’ll use your own insured car, earn tips, and have room to grow into management if you want.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Greensboro, NC

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: Not listed

Drive late-model tractors doing local pick-ups and deliveries, home every day. Good fit if you want steady freight, DOT-compliant work, and to sleep in your own bed each night.

Employer: Arjo

Location: Greensboro, NC (service center, local routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$21/hour + OT and variable pay

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, weekends as needed

Drive a 26-foot box truck to local hospitals and nursing homes, delivering and picking up medical equipment. This role mixes driving, light warehouse work, and paid training, with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Based in Greensboro, OTR West–Midwest lanes

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year)

Run 2,500–2,800+ miles/week with no-touch freight and newer Freightliner Cascadias. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonuses for experienced CDL-A drivers willing to stay out 2+ weeks at a time.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Greensboro, NC (mobile/field)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

If you’re more into wrenches than wheel time, this role has you doing mobile diagnostics and repairs on diesel trucks and trailers. You’ll handle PMs, breakdown calls, and get access to ongoing training and certifications in fleet maintenance.

Employer: PDT Inc (FedEx contractor)

Location: Greensboro, NC (runs out of Kernersville)

Type: Full-time, home daily

Pay: From $1,500/week during peak , $1,200/week minimum otherwise (with 70 CPM including safety pay)

From , otherwise (with including safety pay) Schedule: Saturday–Thursday, PM/overnight (9pm–3am dispatch)

Drop-and-hook no-touch linehaul with consistent miles and a strong weekly guarantee. Comes with health, dental, vision from day one, PTO, and paid training, ideal if you want steady FedEx work and to be home daily.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—transportation roles in Greensboro tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.